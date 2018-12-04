PACCAR (PCAR) vs. Tata Motors (TTM) Head-To-Head Analysis

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) and Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.6% of PACCAR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Tata Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of PACCAR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PACCAR and Tata Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PACCAR 4 16 4 0 2.00 Tata Motors 1 3 1 0 2.00

PACCAR currently has a consensus target price of $68.97, indicating a potential upside of 14.68%. Given PACCAR’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PACCAR is more favorable than Tata Motors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PACCAR and Tata Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PACCAR $19.46 billion 1.08 $1.68 billion $4.26 14.12 Tata Motors $45.97 billion 0.18 $1.02 billion $2.35 5.22

PACCAR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tata Motors. Tata Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PACCAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

PACCAR pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Tata Motors does not pay a dividend. PACCAR pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PACCAR has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares PACCAR and Tata Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PACCAR 9.73% 23.52% 8.43% Tata Motors 0.18% 4.08% 1.16%

Risk & Volatility

PACCAR has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tata Motors has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PACCAR beats Tata Motors on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods. This segment sells its trucks through a network of independent dealers under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment conducts full service leasing operations under the PacLease trade name. This segment also provides equipment financing and administrative support services for its franchisees; retail loan and leasing services for small, medium, and large commercial trucking companies, as well as independent owner/operators and other businesses; and truck inventory financing services to independent dealers. In addition, it offers loans and leases directly to customers for the acquisition of trucks and related equipment. The company also manufactures and sells industrial winches under the Braden, Carco, and Gearmatic nameplates. PACCAR Inc was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment. In addition, the company provides information technology services, machine tools, and factory automation services; and vehicle financing services. It offers its products under the Tata, Daewoo, Fiat, Jaguar, and Land Rover brands. Tata Motors Limited operates in India, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company Limited and changed its name to Tata Motors Limited in July 2003. Tata Motors Limited was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

