Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) Position Raised by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 63.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,603,251 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp makes up about 1.1% of EJF Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. EJF Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp worth $14,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 34,824 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Md Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,823.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Inserra purchased 3,450 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $28,186.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,439.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 36,620 shares of company stock valued at $300,257 and have sold 13,375,531 shares valued at $110,347,781. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PMBC stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $175.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.34.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

