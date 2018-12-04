Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Holdings Increased by U S Global Investors Inc

U S Global Investors Inc raised its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,873 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver makes up approximately 1.3% of U S Global Investors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities set a $23.00 price target on Pan American Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pan American Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.18.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.93 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 14.75%. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

