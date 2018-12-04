Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Short Interest Update

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,758,909 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the October 31st total of 2,702,450 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,694,570 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.70 to $12.75 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 531,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 22.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 26.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 16.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 34,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.18. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.93 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

