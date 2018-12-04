Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Banner Co. (BANR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Banner worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Banner in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Banner by 93.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Banner in the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Banner in the second quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the third quarter valued at about $577,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Banner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Banner stock opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $67.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Banner had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $129.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Banner news, VP Peter Conner sold 580 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $34,985.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

