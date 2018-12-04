Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Kforce Inc. (KFRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,001 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $10,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Kforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Kforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KFRC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kforce in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Kforce stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $826.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.74.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Kforce had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $355.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 45.86%.

In related news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $182,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Cocchiaro sold 11,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $506,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,972 shares of company stock worth $1,712,546. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

