Paramount Resources TEC Ltd (TSE:TET)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.93 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 484520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.28.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/paramount-resources-tec-tet-hits-new-1-year-low-at-6-93.html.

About Paramount Resources TEC (TSE:TET)

Paramount Resources TEC Ltd, formerly Trilogy Energy Corp, is a Canada-based petroleum and natural gas-focused energy company. The Company acquires, develops, produces and sells natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Company’s oil and gas properties are located in the Kaybob area and Grande Prairie area of Alberta.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources TEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources TEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.