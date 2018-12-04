Park Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.05 (PARK)

Park Group plc (LON:PARK) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Monday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON PARK traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 77 ($1.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,565 shares.

About Park Group

Park Group plc provides prepaid gift cards, multi-retailer vouchers, and digital rewards services to corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is involved in Christmas savings business, which offers vouchers, prepaid cards, gifts, and hampers in time for Christmas; and Love2shop Business Services that provides reward solutions, including multi-retailer vouchers and prepaid cards, single store vouchers and cards, gift experiences, holidays, and travel solutions.

