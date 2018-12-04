ParkByte Price Tops $0.0051 on Exchanges (PKB)

ParkByte (CURRENCY:PKB) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 4th. ParkByte has a market cap of $24,329.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ParkByte has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One ParkByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ParkByte alerts:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008914 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000574 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

ParkByte Coin Profile

PKB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ParkByte is www.parkbyte.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algo: SHA256 Ticker: PKB Block Time: 60seconds POW – ENDED Timeframe: ~27days POW Coins: 3,688,710 PKB 20% Premine: 922,178 PKB Premine Burn: 1,077,822 PKB Total POW Supply: 4,610,888 PKB POS Min Stake time: 1hour Year 1 – 5% Year 2 – 4% Year 3 and onwards 3% 25m Total Coin RPC Port= 59060 P2P Port= 58060 “

ParkByte Coin Trading

ParkByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.