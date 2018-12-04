Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 249 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. grace capital purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,996,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 22,919 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $455.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $426.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.21.

In related news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BA stock opened at $359.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $274.01 and a 1-year high of $394.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.81%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/patriot-financial-group-insurance-agency-llc-acquires-249-shares-of-boeing-co-ba.html.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.