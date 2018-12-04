Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) Shares Sold by Carlyle Group L.P.

Carlyle Group L.P. cut its position in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 596,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,529,553 shares during the period. Pattern Energy Group comprises about 0.6% of Carlyle Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Carlyle Group L.P.’s holdings in Pattern Energy Group were worth $11,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGI opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Pattern Energy Group had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $118.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Pattern Energy Group’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 889.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEGI. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Pattern Energy Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Desjardins cut Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Pattern Energy Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pattern Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Pattern Energy Group Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

