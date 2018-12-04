Peel Hunt Raises Greencore Group (GNC) Price Target to GBX 205

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 205 ($2.68) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Monday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Greencore Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 216.43 ($2.83).

LON GNC traded down GBX 6.05 ($0.08) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 177.75 ($2.32). The company had a trading volume of 5,257,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,760,000. Greencore Group has a one year low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a one year high of GBX 263 ($3.44).

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc produces and sells various food products primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through Convenience Foods UK & Ireland, Convenience Foods US, and Ingredients and Property segments. The company provides sandwiches, wraps, rolls, sub-rolls, flatbreads, baguettes, bagels, prepared salads, and sushi products; and prepared meals, such as chilled ready meals, chilled sauces and soups, and quiches.

