Pelatro (PTRO) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

Pelatro (LON:PTRO)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of LON PTRO traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 79 ($1.03). 27,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700. Pelatro has a 1 year low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 92 ($1.20).

Pelatro Company Profile

Pelatro Plc engages in the development and sale of precision marketing software for B2C applications. The company provides insights on behaviors of each customer; and multi-channel campaign management software that enables contextualized and personalized solutions for end users. It helps telecom companies to understand their customer's requirements at an individual level.

