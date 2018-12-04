Penn Virginia Co. (PVAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

PVAC stock opened at $62.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $96.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.66.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.08). Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $127.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn Virginia news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, bought 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.95 per share, with a total value of $3,776,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 869.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. The company also has operations in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.