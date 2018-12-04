People s United Financial Inc. Has $13.27 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43,432 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $101,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $105,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $107,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $118,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Martin S. Craighead bought 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.70 per share, for a total transaction of $999,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,512,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,067,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN stock opened at $99.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 20th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 71.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Texas Instruments to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.11.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

