People s United Financial Inc. Has $21.17 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (KEY)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,065,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,535 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $21,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 33.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,176,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,551,000 after buying an additional 9,086,291 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 87.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,025,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,065,000 after buying an additional 6,540,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 33.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,698,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,143,000 after buying an additional 4,186,177 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 418.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,086,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,504,000 after buying an additional 2,491,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,717,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,592,000 after buying an additional 1,396,181 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush set a $23.00 price objective on KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE:KEY opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Chairman Beth E. Mooney purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald R. Kimble purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $92,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 253,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,708,861.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

