People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 54,514 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,514 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 36,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.4% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 81,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.8% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 3,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Edward L. Monser sold 30,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $2,275,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 176,477 shares in the company, valued at $13,384,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward L. Monser sold 60,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 176,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,429,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,070 shares of company stock valued at $7,457,960. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $68.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $64.55 and a 12 month high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.39.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

