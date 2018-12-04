Petmed Express (PETS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.23

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.23 and last traded at $23.54, with a volume of 33014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PETS. ValuEngine raised shares of Petmed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Petmed Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

The stock has a market cap of $498.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Petmed Express had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director Robert C. Schweitzer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $277,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,358. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETS. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Petmed Express in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Petmed Express by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Petmed Express by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petmed Express in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Petmed Express by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

