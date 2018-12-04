Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Position Cut by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.8% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 26,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 83,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. now owns 18,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 64,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Morningstar set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $53.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.27.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $275.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $46.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 44.63%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.32%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 55,556 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,576,712. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

