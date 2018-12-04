Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 25.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 57,176 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Pfizer by 962,667.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 500,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 500,587 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in Pfizer by 10.9% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 681,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,127,000 after purchasing an additional 67,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 61.7% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 21,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Morningstar set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.27.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 55,556 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,576,712. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

