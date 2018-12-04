PG&E Co. (PCG) Stake Lessened by Rand Wealth LLC

Rand Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the quarter. Rand Wealth LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in PG&E by 35,614.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in PG&E by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on PG&E from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Bank of America raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Argus raised PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.07.

Shares of NYSE PCG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.77. 1,147,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,988,136. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

