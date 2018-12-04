Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 378,164 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 84.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 378,164 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.29% of PulteGroup worth $20,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PHM shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.50 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

