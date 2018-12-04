Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 674,406 Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 674,406 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $22,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CY. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $290,000. grace capital bought a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $46,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,876.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,961.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $824,170. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CY. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cypress Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

Shares of CY stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.11. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $18.87.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $673.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.62 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 21.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

