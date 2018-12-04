PIMCO ETF TR/LOW DURATION EXCHANGE (NYSEARCA:LDUR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from PIMCO ETF TR/LOW DURATION EXCHANGE’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Shares of NYSEARCA LDUR opened at $98.92 on Tuesday. PIMCO ETF TR/LOW DURATION EXCHANGE has a one year low of $98.88 and a one year high of $101.42.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “PIMCO ETF TR/LOW DURATION EXCHANGE (LDUR) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/pimco-etf-tr-low-duration-exchange-ldur-raises-dividend-to-0-33-per-share.html.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO ETF TR/LOW DURATION EXCHANGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO ETF TR/LOW DURATION EXCHANGE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.