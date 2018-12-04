PIMCO ETF TR/LOW DURATION EXCHANGE (LDUR) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

PIMCO ETF TR/LOW DURATION EXCHANGE (NYSEARCA:LDUR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from PIMCO ETF TR/LOW DURATION EXCHANGE’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.
Shares of NYSEARCA LDUR opened at $98.92 on Tuesday. PIMCO ETF TR/LOW DURATION EXCHANGE has a one year low of $98.88 and a one year high of $101.42.
Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO ETF TR/LOW DURATION EXCHANGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO ETF TR/LOW DURATION EXCHANGE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.