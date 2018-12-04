PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (PGP)

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PGP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 43,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,929. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

