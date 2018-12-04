PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (SMMU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This is a boost from PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

SMMU opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund has a 12 month low of $49.48 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

About PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

