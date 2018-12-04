Pivotal Software (PVTL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 11th. Analysts expect Pivotal Software to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Pivotal Software has set its Q3 guidance at ($0.09)-($0.08) EPS and its FY19 guidance at ($0.36)-($0.34) EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Pivotal Software alerts:

Pivotal Software stock opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. Pivotal Software has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $31.24.

A number of research firms recently commented on PVTL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pivotal Software from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Pivotal Software in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Wedbush began coverage on Pivotal Software in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pivotal Software in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.46.

In other Pivotal Software news, President William Cook sold 2,297 shares of Pivotal Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward Hieatt sold 44,792 shares of Pivotal Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $895,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,356 in the last 90 days.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Pivotal Software (PVTL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/pivotal-software-pvtl-to-release-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

About Pivotal Software

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.