Plains GP (PAGP) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Plains GP from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised Plains GP from a hold rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Plains GP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.31.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 184.62%.

In other news, Director Oscar K. Brown acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,600 shares in the company, valued at $196,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Raymond acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 245,531 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,425.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

