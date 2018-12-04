Planet Fitness (PLNT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.50

Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.50 and last traded at $56.22, with a volume of 40352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.88.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLNT. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $136.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.10 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dorvin D. Lively sold 31,893 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $1,620,802.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,802.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 80,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $4,064,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,093 shares of company stock worth $13,679,826 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,108 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,098,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

