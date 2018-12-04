PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Price Hits $0.0864 on Exchanges

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0864 or 0.00002214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia. During the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $169,299.00 and $523.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlatinumBAR alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 1,960,214 coins. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinumBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinumBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.