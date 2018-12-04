Pledge Petroleum (PROP) & Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Financial Review

Pledge Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PROP) and Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Pledge Petroleum alerts:

Pembina Pipeline pays an annual dividend of $1.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Pledge Petroleum does not pay a dividend. Pembina Pipeline pays out 130.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Pledge Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Pembina Pipeline shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pledge Petroleum and Pembina Pipeline’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pledge Petroleum $20,000.00 52.71 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Pembina Pipeline $4.11 billion 4.21 $687.31 million $1.33 25.70

Pembina Pipeline has higher revenue and earnings than Pledge Petroleum.

Volatility and Risk

Pledge Petroleum has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pembina Pipeline has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pledge Petroleum and Pembina Pipeline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pledge Petroleum N/A -36.93% -35.70% Pembina Pipeline 18.00% 11.01% 4.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pledge Petroleum and Pembina Pipeline, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pledge Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Pembina Pipeline 0 0 4 0 3.00

Summary

Pembina Pipeline beats Pledge Petroleum on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pledge Petroleum

Pledge Petroleum Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, it focused on the acquisition of producing oil fields. The company was formerly known as Propell Technologies Group, Inc. and changed its name to Pledge Petroleum Corp. in February 2017. Pledge Petroleum Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta. Its Oil Sands & Heavy Oil business operates approximately 1,650 kilometers of pipeline and has 1,060 thousands of barrels per day of capacity. In addition, the company provides natural gas gathering, compression, condensate stabilization, and shallow and deep cut processing services. Further, its NGL Midstream business offers products and services, including storage, terminalling, and hub services through 14 truck terminals; 21 inbound and 13 outbound pipeline connections; 1.2 mmbpd of crude oil and condensate supply; and approximately 900 mbbls of ground storage in the Edmonton North Terminal, as well as 2 NGL operating systems. Additionally, the company offers tariff-based operations of pipelines and related facilities; natural gas gathering and processing facilities; NGL fractionation facility and gas processing capacity near Chicago, Illinois; and other natural gas and NGL processing facilities, logistics, and distribution assets in the United States and Canada. Pembina Pipeline Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pledge Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pledge Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.