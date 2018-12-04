PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.60 Million Position in First Horizon National Corp (FHN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,967 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.10% of First Horizon National worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 29,974.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 107.0% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $20.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

First Horizon National stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. First Horizon National Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $441.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.62 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

In related news, Director Scott M. Niswonger acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $788,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 640,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,387.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yousef A. Valine acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,693.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 68,750 shares of company stock worth $1,086,980. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-has-5-60-million-position-in-first-horizon-national-corp-fhn.html.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.