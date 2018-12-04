PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,916 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $307,728.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,681.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $125.47 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $102.10 and a one year high of $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

