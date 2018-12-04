Po.et (POE) Price Reaches $0.0056

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Po.et token can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Bancor Network, OKEx and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Po.et has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Po.et has a total market cap of $13.64 million and approximately $574,468.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.02231188 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00152605 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00186557 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.21 or 0.10623521 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Po.et Token Profile

Po.et’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,417,769,706 tokens. The official website for Po.et is po.et. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Po.et Token Trading

Po.et can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, HitBTC, DDEX, Bancor Network, Binance, OKEx and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

