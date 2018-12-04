PolyOne Co. (POL) Position Trimmed by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,665 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.54% of PolyOne worth $18,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PolyOne by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,559,000 after purchasing an additional 257,540 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PolyOne by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,522,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,999,000 after purchasing an additional 173,403 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in PolyOne by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,911,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,307,000 after purchasing an additional 185,016 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PolyOne by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,049,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,600,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in PolyOne by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,664,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert E. Abernathy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $306,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,209.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP J Scott Horn acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.69 per share, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,487.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,050 shares of company stock worth $529,174 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POL opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. PolyOne Co. has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $47.48.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.93 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PolyOne from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PolyOne from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wellington Shields lowered PolyOne from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

