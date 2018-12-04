Primecap Management Co. CA Invests $15.55 Million in DHX Media Ltd. (DHXM) Stock

Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ:DHXM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,812,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,554,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 8.05% of DHX Media as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHXM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in DHX Media by 1,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 93,022 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in DHX Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,207,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in DHX Media by 6,841,181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,436,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 1,436,648 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in DHX Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, EastBay Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DHX Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,956,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHX Media stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. DHX Media Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.46 million for the quarter. DHX Media had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%.

DHXM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DHX Media in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. CIBC lowered shares of DHX Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. B. Riley lowered shares of DHX Media from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. National Bank Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DHX Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DHX Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

DHX Media Company Profile

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

