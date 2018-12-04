Private Advisor Group LLC Has $169,000 Position in Emerge Energy Services LP (EMES)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) by 122.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,350 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Emerge Energy Services worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 42.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 198,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerge Energy Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMES. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a research note on Monday, August 6th. B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on Emerge Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Emerge Energy Services in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Emerge Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

EMES opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. Emerge Energy Services LP has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $86.28 million, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.28). Emerge Energy Services had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerge Energy Services LP will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerge Energy Services news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,377.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/private-advisor-group-llc-has-169000-position-in-emerge-energy-services-lp-emes.html.

Emerge Energy Services Profile

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerge Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerge Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.