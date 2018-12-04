Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares (NYSEARCA:ZMLP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZMLP. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $799,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 108,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 40,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares alerts:

Shares of ZMLP stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $17.94.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $183,000 in Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares (ZMLP)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/private-advisor-group-llc-invests-183000-in-direxion-zacks-mlp-high-income-shares-zmlp.html.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares (NYSEARCA:ZMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.