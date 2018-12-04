Procter & Gamble Co (PG) SVP Valarie L. Sheppard Sells 1,075 Shares

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $99,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Valarie L. Sheppard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 13th, Valarie L. Sheppard sold 40,751 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $3,746,239.43.

NYSE:PG opened at $93.32 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $94.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $238.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.01%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 299,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after buying an additional 275,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 141,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, November 9th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

