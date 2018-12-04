Proequities Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Cleantech ETF (PZD)

Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000. Proequities Inc. owned 0.54% of Invesco Cleantech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PZD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 49,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Cleantech ETF during the second quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 154.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 27,613 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Cleantech ETF stock opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. Invesco Cleantech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28.

Invesco Cleantech ETF Profile

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

