Proequities Inc. Takes $920,000 Position in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (CIU)

Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CIU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIU. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,804,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,317,000. Matson Money. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,299,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,566,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,871,000.

NASDAQ CIU opened at $106.69 on Tuesday. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.71 and a one year high of $110.70.

About iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, formerly iShares Barclays Intermediate Credit Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expense, of the investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays U.S.

