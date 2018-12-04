Proequities Inc. Takes Position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (IUSG)

Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the third quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of BMV:IUSG opened at $58.75 on Tuesday. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF has a 1 year low of $45.54 and a 1 year high of $58.35.

