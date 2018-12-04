Proequities Inc. Takes Position in iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector (IYE)

Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000. Proequities Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector by 10,900.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 55,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 54,502 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000.

iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

