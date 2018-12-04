ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.49, but opened at $36.34. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $35.47, with a volume of 5414894 shares trading hands.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,830,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 20,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,271,000.

WARNING: “ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS) Shares Gap Down to $36.34” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/proshares-ultrashort-sp500-sds-shares-gap-down-to-36-34.html.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.