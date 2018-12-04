Prospect Capital (PSEC) vs. Elron Electronic Industries (ELRNF) Financial Survey

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) and Elron Electronic Industries (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Prospect Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Elron Electronic Industries does not pay a dividend. Prospect Capital pays out 91.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Prospect Capital has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Prospect Capital has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elron Electronic Industries has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Prospect Capital and Elron Electronic Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prospect Capital 54.69% 9.11% 5.18% Elron Electronic Industries N/A -9.75% -9.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prospect Capital and Elron Electronic Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prospect Capital $607.01 million 4.13 $299.86 million $0.79 8.68 Elron Electronic Industries $11.97 million 6.98 -$25.48 million N/A N/A

Prospect Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Elron Electronic Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Prospect Capital and Elron Electronic Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prospect Capital 1 1 0 0 1.50 Elron Electronic Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Prospect Capital currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential downside of 19.83%. Given Prospect Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prospect Capital is more favorable than Elron Electronic Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.2% of Prospect Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Prospect Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Prospect Capital beats Elron Electronic Industries on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.

Elron Electronic Industries Company Profile

Elron Electronic Industries Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides technology products in the medical devices and cyber fields. The company offers BrainsGate, a minimally invasive treatment for ischemic stroke; Pocared, an automated microbiology lab system for infectious diseases diagnosis; CartiHeal implants for cartilage and bone repair in weight bearing joints; Notal Vision, a remote monitoring of patients at risk of vision loss from age-related macular degeneration; cyber intelligence platform that detects and defuses threats before they become cyberattacks; Alcide, a security and management tools for hybrid data centers; and SecuredTouch a behavioral biometrics for mobile transactions. It also provides Ironscales, an automated phishing prevention, detection, and response platform; Cynerio, a connected medical device; Kindite, a cloud encryption solution; OpenLegacy, a platform that enables the digital transformation process; PLYmedia, a platform for ad networks; Aqwise, a biological water and wastewater treatment solutions for the industrial and municipal markets; and Atlantium, a water disinfection solution. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. Elron Electronic Industries Ltd. is a subsidiary of Discount Investment Corporation Limited.

