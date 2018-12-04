Prudential Financial Inc. Has $11.20 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Copart by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Copart by 2,739.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRT. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 target price on Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $67.08.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.09 million. Copart had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 24.59%. Copart’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

