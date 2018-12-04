Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 360,869 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,283 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 360,869 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Juniper Networks worth $11,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNPR. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $112,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth $226,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 86.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,486 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 18,418.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $161,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $304,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,531 shares in the company, valued at $168,253.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,839 shares of company stock worth $3,987,726. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNPR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Nomura raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.10.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.84. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $30.80.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The network equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

