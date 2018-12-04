Psychemedics (PMD) and Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) Head to Head Review

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Psychemedics has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulgent Genetics has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Psychemedics and Fulgent Genetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Psychemedics $39.70 million 2.44 $6.12 million N/A N/A Fulgent Genetics $18.73 million 3.23 -$2.51 million ($0.11) -30.45

Psychemedics has higher revenue and earnings than Fulgent Genetics.

Profitability

This table compares Psychemedics and Fulgent Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Psychemedics 14.24% 26.58% 18.41% Fulgent Genetics -26.70% -8.51% -8.10%

Dividends

Psychemedics pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Fulgent Genetics does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Psychemedics and Fulgent Genetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Psychemedics 0 0 0 0 N/A Fulgent Genetics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Fulgent Genetics has a consensus price target of $5.05, suggesting a potential upside of 53.03%. Given Fulgent Genetics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fulgent Genetics is more favorable than Psychemedics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.4% of Psychemedics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Psychemedics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.8% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Psychemedics beats Fulgent Genetics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time. It provides screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines, as well as opiates, including heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine. The company offers its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their children's drug use; and Fortune 500 companies and small to mid-size corporations, as well as school and government entities. Psychemedics Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. The company primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. It markets its tests through internal sales force, as well as through independent sales representatives in the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.

