PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Short Interest Update

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,998,491 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 23,704,760 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,579,835 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PulteGroup to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $28.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,373,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 26.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,749,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,169,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,356,000 after acquiring an additional 497,053 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 121.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,122,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459,360 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,112,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,484,000 after acquiring an additional 106,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

