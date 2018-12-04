PVH (PVH) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $155.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $185.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CL King raised PVH from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $150.00 price target on PVH and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $171.00 price objective on PVH and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Nomura set a $128.00 price objective on PVH and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PVH from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.10.

Shares of PVH opened at $114.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.88. PVH has a 1-year low of $106.63 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The textile maker reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.20%. PVH’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

